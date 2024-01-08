Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Powidz Military Community Participates in Combatives Course [Image 6 of 7]

    Powidz Military Community Participates in Combatives Course

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Everette Bickley, assigned to the 98th Support Maintenance Company, instructs Pfc. Penelope Brayboy and Pfc Jayden Brown, both assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, during a combative class on Powidz, Poland, Jan. 11, 2024. The U.S. Army Combatives Program enhances unit combat readiness by building Soldiers' personal courage, confidence, and resiliency as well as their situational responsiveness to close-quarters threats in the operational environment. Task Force Provider's continuous training and support to multinational exercises allow the task force to rapidly surge combat-ready forces and equipment across the theater to support the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 08:07
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    Total Force Policy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

