U.S. Army Soldiers deployed to forward operating site Powidz, Poland, participate in combatives training on Jan. 11, 2024. The U.S. Army Combatives Program enhances unit combat readiness by building Soldiers' personal courage, confidence, and resiliency as well as their situational responsiveness to close-quarters threats in the operational environment. Task Force Provider's continuous training and support to multinational exercises allow the task force to rapidly surge combat-ready forces and equipment across the theater to support the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 08:09
|Photo ID:
|8195225
|VIRIN:
|240111-A-FW799-1002
|Resolution:
|5865x3910
|Size:
|9.46 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Powidz Military Community Participates in Combatives Course [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT