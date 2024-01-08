Powidz Military Community Participates in Combatives Course

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Loftis, an instructor for a combatives class, helps Sgt. Alexis Gaston and Sgt. Dachristopher Runoalds, both assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, during a combatives training course on Powidz, Poland, Jan. 11, 2024. The U.S. Army Combatives Program enhances unit combat readiness by building Soldiers' personal courage, confidence, and resiliency as well as their situational responsiveness to close-quarters threats in the operational environment. Task Force Provider's continuous training and support to multinational exercises allow the task force to rapidly surge combat-ready forces and equipment across the theater to support the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

