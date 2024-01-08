Powidz Military Community Participates in Combatives Course

U.S. Army Sgt. John Shropshire, Spc. Daniela Farias, and Spc. Davonte Williams, Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 787th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, participate in combatives training in Powidz, Poland, on Jan. 11, 2024. The U.S. Army Combatives Program enhances unit combat readiness by building Soldiers' personal courage, confidence, and resiliency as well as their situational responsiveness to close-quarters threats in the operational environment. Task Force Provider's continuous training and support to multinational exercises allow the task force to rapidly surge combat-ready forces and equipment across the theater to support the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

