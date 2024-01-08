31st Fighter Wing Honor Guard ceremonial guardsmen practice with their rifles at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 10, 2023. The Honor Guard’s mission is to deliver premier ceremonial honors, inspire the nation and represent all Airmen and Guardians to the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 08:17 Photo ID: 8195219 VIRIN: 240110-F-SH233-4468 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 608.48 KB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, To Honor with Dignity [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.