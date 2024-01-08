Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    To Honor with Dignity [Image 5 of 7]

    To Honor with Dignity

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    31st Fighter Wing Honor Guard ceremonial guardsmen practice with their rifles at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 10, 2023. The Honor Guard’s mission is to deliver premier ceremonial honors, inspire the nation and represent all Airmen and Guardians to the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 08:17
    Photo ID: 8195219
    VIRIN: 240110-F-SH233-4468
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 608.48 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, To Honor with Dignity [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honor Guard
    AvianoAB

