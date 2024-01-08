U.S. Air Force Honor Guard instructor assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing reviews rifle procedures during practice at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 10, 2023. The Honor Guard’s mission is to deliver premier ceremonial honors, inspire the nation and represent all Airmen and Guardians to the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 08:17
|Photo ID:
|8195218
|VIRIN:
|240110-F-SH233-5451
|Resolution:
|6596x4397
|Size:
|448.11 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, To Honor with Dignity [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT