Women gather for Women's History Month photoshoot

Army Capt. Devon Hubbard (center), commander of Company C, 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 501st MI Brigade, talks with women from across U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Jan. 11, at a cafe near the installation. The women are a mix of Army spouse, Army Soldiers and an Air Force officer who are taking part in a Women's History Month photoshoot featuring women of the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Monica K. Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 06:45
|Photo ID:
|8195197
|VIRIN:
|240111-A-BL368-1637
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.03 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
