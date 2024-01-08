Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women gather for Women's History Month photoshoot [Image 1 of 16]

    Women gather for Women's History Month photoshoot

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Monica K. Guthrie 

    USAG Humphreys

    Women from across U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, meet together for lunch, Jan. 11, at a cafe near the installation. The women are a mix of Army spouse, Army Soldiers and an Air Force officer who are taking part in a Women's History Month photoshoot featuring women of the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Monica K. Guthrie

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 06:45
    Location: KR
    USAG Humphreys
    Womens History Month
    Camp Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

