Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s [Image 11 of 11]

    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s

    ADRIATIC SEA

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Knutson, left, and Capt. Bridgette Schneider, right, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilots, fly during air refueling operations over the Adriatic Sea, Jan. 5, 2024. Knutson and Schneider flew during the refueling of multiple F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 06:39
    Photo ID: 8195185
    VIRIN: 240105-F-XA271-1350
    Resolution: 6895x4597
    Size: 15.1 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s
    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s
    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s
    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s
    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s
    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s
    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s
    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s
    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s
    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s
    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    USAFE
    Fighting Falcon
    Team Mildenhall
    Bloody Hundredth
    100thARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT