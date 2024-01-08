100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Knutson, left, and Capt. Bridgette Schneider, right, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilots, fly during air refueling operations over the Adriatic Sea, Jan. 5, 2024. Knutson and Schneider flew during the refueling of multiple F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

