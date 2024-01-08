Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s [Image 10 of 11]

    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s

    ADRIATIC SEA

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over the Adriatic Sea, Jan. 5, 2024. The KC-135s are a force multiplier that extend the reach of fighter, bomber, reconnaissance and cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 06:39
    Photo ID: 8195184
    VIRIN: 240105-F-XA271-1244
    Resolution: 6930x4620
    Size: 19.71 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s
    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s
    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s
    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s
    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s
    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s
    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s
    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s
    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s
    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s
    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    USAFE
    Fighting Falcon
    Team Mildenhall
    Bloody Hundredth
    100thARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT