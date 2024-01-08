A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over the Adriatic Sea, Jan. 5, 2024. The KC-135s are a force multiplier that extend the reach of fighter, bomber, reconnaissance and cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 06:39
|Photo ID:
|8195184
|VIRIN:
|240105-F-XA271-1244
|Resolution:
|6930x4620
|Size:
|19.71 MB
|Location:
|ADRIATIC SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT