A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over the Adriatic Sea, Jan. 5, 2024. The KC-135s are a force multiplier that extend the reach of fighter, bomber, reconnaissance and cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 06:39 Photo ID: 8195184 VIRIN: 240105-F-XA271-1244 Resolution: 6930x4620 Size: 19.71 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.