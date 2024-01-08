Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s [Image 8 of 11]

    100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s

    ADRIATIC SEA

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madison Sibinski, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, signals to an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot from the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, during aerial refueling operations over the Adriatic Sea, Jan. 5, 2024. Boom operators are an integral part of aircrew. They are capable of assisting pilots with numerous procedures throughout the flight and provide fuel to receiving aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 06:39
    Photo ID: 8195182
    VIRIN: 240105-F-XA271-1233
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 21.05 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    USAFE
    Fighting Falcon
    Team Mildenhall
    Bloody Hundredth
    100thARW

