U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madison Sibinski, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, signals to an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot from the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, during aerial refueling operations over the Adriatic Sea, Jan. 5, 2024. Boom operators are an integral part of aircrew. They are capable of assisting pilots with numerous procedures throughout the flight and provide fuel to receiving aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 06:39 Photo ID: 8195182 VIRIN: 240105-F-XA271-1233 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 21.05 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW supports 31st FW F-16’s [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.