CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (January 3, 2024) - U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Brannon, a Production Supervisor for the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, speaks to fire fighters in a trilateral aviation firefighting walkthrough at Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport, Djibouti, Jan. 3, 2024. Members from Camp Lemonnier Fire and Emergency Services Department, Djiboutian and French fire departments attended the event. The familiarization event prepared firefighters for effective joint response by assessing V-22 Osprey and C-130 Hercules airframes, critical components, instructions, coordination and response to aircraft mishaps alongside other nations. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2024 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 06:08 Photo ID: 8195168 VIRIN: 240103-N-QS035-1127 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 602.73 KB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CLDJ Conducts Trilateral Aviation Firefighting Familiarization [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Maria Olvera Tristan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.