Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLDJ Conducts Trilateral Aviation Firefighting Familiarization [Image 2 of 2]

    CLDJ Conducts Trilateral Aviation Firefighting Familiarization

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Maria Olvera Tristan 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (January 3, 2024) - U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Brannon, a Production Supervisor for the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, speaks to fire fighters in a trilateral aviation firefighting walkthrough at Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport, Djibouti, Jan. 3, 2024. Members from Camp Lemonnier Fire and Emergency Services Department, Djiboutian and French fire departments attended the event. The familiarization event prepared firefighters for effective joint response by assessing V-22 Osprey and C-130 Hercules airframes, critical components, instructions, coordination and response to aircraft mishaps alongside other nations. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 06:08
    Photo ID: 8195168
    VIRIN: 240103-N-QS035-1127
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 602.73 KB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLDJ Conducts Trilateral Aviation Firefighting Familiarization [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Maria Olvera Tristan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CLDJ Conducts Trilateral Aviation Firefighting Familiarization
    CLDJ Conducts Trilateral Aviation Firefighting Familiarization

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Trilateral Aviation FireFighting Aircraft Familiarization

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    CLDJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT