    351st ARS supports 31st FW bilateral JTAC training

    BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over Bosnia, Jan. 8, 2024. The bilateral training is an example of advanced military-to-military cooperation that contributes to peace and security in the Western Balkans and throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 05:04
    Photo ID: 8195115
    VIRIN: 240108-F-NR913-2267
    Resolution: 5651x3179
    Size: 638.53 KB
    Location: BA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 351st ARS supports 31st FW bilateral JTAC training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airmen
    excellence
    readiness

