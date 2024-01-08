A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over Bosnia, Jan. 8, 2024. The bilateral training is an example of advanced military-to-military cooperation that contributes to peace and security in the Western Balkans and throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 05:04
|Photo ID:
|8195114
|VIRIN:
|240108-F-NR913-2607
|Resolution:
|5425x3609
|Size:
|426.18 KB
|Location:
|BA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 351st ARS supports 31st FW bilateral JTAC training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
