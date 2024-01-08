U.S, Bahrain demonstrate air superiority during Exercise Ballast Cannon 24.3

A Royal Bahraini Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon taxis during exercise Ballast Cannon 24.3 at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 10, 2024. Through collaboration and cooperation, the U.S. and regional allies and partners have developed critical relationships necessary to remain agile and effective in combined operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

