    U.S, Bahrain demonstrate air superiority during Exercise Ballast Cannon 24.3 [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S, Bahrain demonstrate air superiority during Exercise Ballast Cannon 24.3

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off from an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, during exercise Ballast Cannon 24.3, Jan. 10, 2024. Ballast Cannon occurs nearly quarterly with the Royal Bahraini Air Force to support the U.S. Air Force’s rapid expeditionary capabilities by integrating Agile Combat Employment objectives for F-16 Fighting Falcon, KC-135 Stratotanker, and operational support personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 03:22
    This work, U.S, Bahrain demonstrate air superiority during Exercise Ballast Cannon 24.3 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    exercise
    US Air Force
    Ballast Cannon 24.3
    Royal Bahraini Air Force

