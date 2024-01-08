U.S, Bahrain demonstrate air superiority during Exercise Ballast Cannon 24.3

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off from an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, during exercise Ballast Cannon 24.3, Jan. 10, 2024. Ballast Cannon occurs nearly quarterly with the Royal Bahraini Air Force to support the U.S. Air Force’s rapid expeditionary capabilities by integrating Agile Combat Employment objectives for F-16 Fighting Falcon, KC-135 Stratotanker, and operational support personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

