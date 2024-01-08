Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S, Bahrain demonstrate air superiority during Exercise Ballast Cannon 24.3 [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S, Bahrain demonstrate air superiority during Exercise Ballast Cannon 24.3

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Two Royal Bahraini Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons taxi during Exercise Ballast Cannon 24.3 at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 10, 2024. The long-standing relationships the U.S. Air Force has developed within the CENTCOM AOR enable routine training advancing the coalition’s ability to become a seamless operational force across every warfighting domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    exercise
    US Air Force
    Ballast Cannon 24.3
    Royal Bahraini Air Force

