U.S, Bahrain demonstrate air superiority during Exercise Ballast Cannon 24.3

Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons taxi during Exercise Ballast Cannon 24.3 at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 10, 2024. The U.S. Air Force’s expeditionary capability enables U.S. and coalition forces to rapidly establish credible, combat-ready forces within U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility to proactively deter adversary threats of aggression and, if necessary, respond with effective and overwhelming force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

