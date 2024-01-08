U.S, Bahrain demonstrate air superiority during Exercise Ballast Cannon 24.3

Two Royal Bahraini Air Force and one U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons taxi during exercise Ballast Cannon 24.3 at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 10, 2024. The long-standing relationships the U.S. Air Force has developed within the CENTCOM AOR enables routine training which advances the coalition’s ability to become a seamless operational force across every warfighting domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

