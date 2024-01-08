Two Royal Bahraini Air Force and one U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons taxi during exercise Ballast Cannon 24.3 at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 10, 2024. The long-standing relationships the U.S. Air Force has developed within the CENTCOM AOR enables routine training which advances the coalition’s ability to become a seamless operational force across every warfighting domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 03:22
|Photo ID:
|8195086
|VIRIN:
|240110-F-BQ566-1309
|Resolution:
|6859x4287
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S, Bahrain demonstrate air superiority during Exercise Ballast Cannon 24.3 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
