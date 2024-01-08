U.S., Turkish Airmen participate in first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16

Personnel from the 39th Air Base Wing and the Turkish air force’s 10th Tanker Base Command conduct a bilateral crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) exercise Jan. 8, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. The exercise with a Turkish air force F-16 Fighting Falcon marked a milestone in the NATO allies’ partnership to integrate different squadrons more effectively across the base in response to a simulated aircraft incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

