    U.S., Turkish Airmen participate in first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16 [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S., Turkish Airmen participate in first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16

    ADANA, 1, TURKEY

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Personnel from the 39th Air Base Wing and the Turkish air force’s 10th Tanker Base Command conduct a bilateral crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) exercise Jan. 8, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. The exercise with a Turkish air force F-16 Fighting Falcon marked a milestone in the NATO allies’ partnership to integrate different squadrons more effectively across the base in response to a simulated aircraft incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    This work, U.S., Turkish Airmen participate in first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

