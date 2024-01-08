Firefighters assigned to the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a simulated unconscious pilot rescue operation during a bilateral crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) exercise Jan. 8, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. The Turkish air force’s 10th Tanker Base Command and 39th Air Base Wing conducted the training to enhance flightline interoperability and responsiveness, and simulated a large-scale rescue operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 02:55
|Photo ID:
|8195075
|VIRIN:
|240108-F-YW474-1090
|Resolution:
|5198x2924
|Size:
|7.75 MB
|Location:
|ADANA, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Turkish Airmen participate in first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS
