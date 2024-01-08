Firefighters assigned to the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a simulated unconscious pilot rescue operation during a bilateral crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) exercise Jan. 8, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. Interoperability and shared capabilities play are key to Turkish and U.S. military cooperation in their roles to defend NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 02:55
|Photo ID:
|8195074
|VIRIN:
|240108-F-YW474-1083
|Resolution:
|3573x4466
|Size:
|10.24 MB
|Location:
|ADANA, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Turkish Airmen participate in first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT