    U.S., Turkish Airmen participate in first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16 [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S., Turkish Airmen participate in first combined CDDAR exercise with TurAF F-16

    ADANA, 1, TURKEY

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Firefighters assigned to the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a simulated unconscious pilot rescue operation during a bilateral crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) exercise Jan. 8, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. Interoperability and shared capabilities play are key to Turkish and U.S. military cooperation in their roles to defend NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

