The following graphic was created to educate 374th Airlift Wing personnel on the resources available to them to channel their recommendations for improvement. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 01:28
|Photo ID:
|8195013
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-PJ020-1001
|Resolution:
|366x650
|Size:
|97.05 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota wants your feedback!, by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT