    11th Airborne Division Soldiers play flag football

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Mike Godinez 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Army soldiers from 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment (Airborne), and 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment (Airborne) , 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, play flag football during Angel Rendezvous Week at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 8, 2023. Flag football was one of many morale-building events available for Arctic Angels as the division celebrated the 1st anniversary of its reactivation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 00:47
    Photo ID: 8194978
    VIRIN: 230608-A-GH743-9204
    Resolution: 4840x3133
    Size: 7.03 MB
    Location: JBER, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division Soldiers play flag football, by PFC Mike Godinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    11th Airborne Division
    JBER
    Arctic Angels

