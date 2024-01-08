11th Airborne Division Soldiers play flag football

U.S. Army soldiers from 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment (Airborne), and 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment (Airborne) , 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, play flag football during Angel Rendezvous Week at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 8, 2023. Flag football was one of many morale-building events available for Arctic Angels as the division celebrated the 1st anniversary of its reactivation.

