Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Summit '23

    Arctic Summit '23

    GULKANA GLACIER, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Mike Godinez 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kyle Spade, commander of 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, learns the basics of recovery operations during Arctic Summit ‘23, at Gulkana Glacier, Alaska, Aug. 23, 2023. Arctic Summit '23 brought together leaders from across the division to learn more about operating a glacier, a key to fighting in the Arctic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 00:49
    Photo ID: 8194977
    VIRIN: 230823-A-GH743-1641
    Resolution: 3120x1760
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: GULKANA GLACIER, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Summit '23, by PFC Mike Godinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Glacier
    11th Airborne Division
    Arctic Angels

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT