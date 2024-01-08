Carmel Malicdem poses for a photo with Lt. Thejasa Jayachandran during a naturalization ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Jan. 9, 2024. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific collaborated to conduct the naturalization ceremony at CFAS allowing Sailors to become U.S. citizens. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

