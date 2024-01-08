Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naturalization Ceremony at CFAS [Image 5 of 7]

    Naturalization Ceremony at CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Roven Madrid, assigned the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), poses for a photo with Lt. Thejasa Jayachandran during a naturalization ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Jan. 9, 2024. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific collaborated to conduct the naturalization ceremony at CFAS allowing Sailors to become U.S. citizens. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 22:05
    VIRIN: 240109-N-WS494-1009
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    TAGS

    SASEBO
    CFAS
    naturalization ceremony
    citizenship
    Sailors

