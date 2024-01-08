Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saikai City Dezome-shiki 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    Saikai City Dezome-shiki 2024

    SAIKAI, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, center, poses for a photo with Saikai City Mayor Yasuhiko Sugizawa, left, and Nagasaki Gov. Kengo Oishi during the annual Saikai City Fire Department Dezome-shiki Ceremony held at Saikai, Japan Jan. 8, 2024. Dezome-shiki are annual New Year celebrations held by cities and fire departments around Japan to recognize contributions of firefighters, demonstrate firefighting skills, and pray for a year free of fires. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

