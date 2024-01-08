Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, center, poses for a photo with Saikai City Mayor Yasuhiko Sugizawa, left, and Nagasaki Gov. Kengo Oishi during the annual Saikai City Fire Department Dezome-shiki Ceremony held at Saikai, Japan Jan. 8, 2024. Dezome-shiki are annual New Year celebrations held by cities and fire departments around Japan to recognize contributions of firefighters, demonstrate firefighting skills, and pray for a year free of fires. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 22:01
|Photo ID:
|8194942
|VIRIN:
|240108-N-WS494-1162
|Resolution:
|3525x2350
|Size:
|873.17 KB
|Location:
|SAIKAI, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Saikai City Dezome-shiki 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
