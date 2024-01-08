Saikai City Dezome-shiki 2024

Firefighters from the Saikai City Fire Department perform a fire hose demonstration during the annual Dezome-shiki ceremony in Saikai, Japan Jan. 8, 2024. Dezome-shiki are annual New Year celebrations held by cities and fire departments around Japan to recognize contributions of firefighters, demonstrate firefighting skills, and pray for a year free of fires. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

