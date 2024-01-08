Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Saikai City Dezome-shiki 2024 [Image 4 of 5]

    Saikai City Dezome-shiki 2024

    SAIKAI, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Firefighters from the Saikai City Fire Department perform a fire hose demonstration during the annual Dezome-shiki ceremony in Saikai, Japan Jan. 8, 2024. Dezome-shiki are annual New Year celebrations held by cities and fire departments around Japan to recognize contributions of firefighters, demonstrate firefighting skills, and pray for a year free of fires. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 22:01
    Photo ID: 8194941
    VIRIN: 240108-N-WS494-1149
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: SAIKAI, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saikai City Dezome-shiki 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Saikai City Dezome-shiki 2024
    Saikai City Dezome-shiki 2024
    Saikai City Dezome-shiki 2024
    Saikai City Dezome-shiki 2024
    Saikai City Dezome-shiki 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAS
    New Year
    Firefighters
    Dezome

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT