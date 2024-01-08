Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saikai City Dezome-shiki 2024 [Image 2 of 5]

    Saikai City Dezome-shiki 2024

    SAIKAI, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, stands to be recognized during the annual Saikai City Fire Department Dezome-shiki Ceremony held at Saikai, Japan Jan. 8, 2024. Dezome-shiki are annual New Year celebrations held by cities and fire departments around Japan to recognize contributions of firefighters, demonstrate firefighting skills, and pray for a year free of fires. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    CFAS
    New Year
    Firefighters
    Dezome

