Firefighters from the Saikai City Fire Department perform a fire hose demonstration during the annual Dezome-shiki ceremony in Saikai, Japan Jan. 8, 2024. Dezome-shiki are annual New Year celebrations held by cities and fire departments around Japan to recognize contributions of firefighters, demonstrate firefighting skills, and pray for a year free of fires. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 22:01
|Photo ID:
|8194938
|VIRIN:
|240108-N-WS494-1124
|Resolution:
|4875x3250
|Size:
|939.69 KB
|Location:
|SAIKAI, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Saikai City Dezome-shiki 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
