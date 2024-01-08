Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MLK Day observance photo illustration

    MLK Day observance photo illustration

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kyler Chatman 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    This photo illustration depicts two photos of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. giving speeches imposed over the Washington Monument, and was created on Jan 10, 2024 at Fort Shafter Hawaii. To honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., (MLK) Day MLK is observed on Jan. 15 of every year in order to appreciate the impact he had on equality in the United States. (U.S. Army illustration by Sgt. Kyler Chatman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 21:43
    Photo ID: 8194930
    VIRIN: 240110-A-ME245-1001
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MLK Day observance photo illustration, by SGT Kyler Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MLK
    Martin Luther King Jr.
    MLK Day
    8th Theater Sustainment Command
    8thTSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT