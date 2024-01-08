36th FS embodies “Fight Tonight” spirit

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon lands at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 9, 2024. The 36th Fighter Squadron conducts regular training during every day operations ensuring that the F-16s and pilots are ready to fly at all times to carry out the “Fight Tonight” mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

