A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon lands at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 9, 2024. The 36th Fighter Squadron conducts regular training during every day operations ensuring that the F-16s and pilots are ready to fly at all times to carry out the “Fight Tonight” mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 21:01
|Photo ID:
|8194912
|VIRIN:
|240109-F-XO977-1401
|Resolution:
|5893x3921
|Size:
|15.11 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th FS embodies “Fight Tonight” spirit [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
