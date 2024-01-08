A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon prepares to taxi a runway at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 9, 2024. The F-16 has been a crucial part of the 36th Fighter Squadron since its adoption in 1993, and training with it allows pilots to continue being ready to encounter any potential threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 21:01 Photo ID: 8194911 VIRIN: 240109-F-XO977-1382 Resolution: 5015x3337 Size: 7.99 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th FS embodies “Fight Tonight” spirit [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.