36th FS embodies “Fight Tonight” spirit

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexis Scott, 36th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares to taxi inside an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 9, 2024. Scott has been a pilot for over 20 years, and still conducts training to ensure that he is ready to “Fight Tonight”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

