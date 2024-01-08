U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexis Scott, 36th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares to taxi inside an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 9, 2024. Scott has been a pilot for over 20 years, and still conducts training to ensure that he is ready to “Fight Tonight”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 21:01
|Photo ID:
|8194910
|VIRIN:
|240109-F-XO977-1344
|Resolution:
|5731x3813
|Size:
|12.8 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th FS embodies “Fight Tonight” spirit [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT