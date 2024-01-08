Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th FS embodies “Fight Tonight” spirit [Image 3 of 6]

    36th FS embodies “Fight Tonight” spirit

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexis Scott, 36th Fighter Squadron pilot, loads bags onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 9, 2024. Pilots have to fly on a regular basis to ensure they retain the skills that would be required in real world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

    This work, 36th FS embodies “Fight Tonight” spirit [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Osan Air Base
    Pilot
    Fighter Jet
    51st Fighter Wing
    36th Fighter Squadron

