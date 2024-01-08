36th FS embodies “Fight Tonight” spirit

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexis Scott, 36th Fighter Squadron pilot, conducts preflight checks at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 9, 2024. The preflight process for ensuring the F-16’s are ready to “Fight Tonight” includes tasks like inspecting the aircraft to ensure that there are no major flaws and testing the functions of the aircraft to ensure they are working properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

