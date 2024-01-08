Wild Weasel Walk-Through 35th Civil Engineering Squadron electrical systems

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Byungsuk Choi, 35th Civil Engineering Squadron

commander, explains the trouble shooting process via maps to Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 4, 2024. The 35th CES electrical systems team monitors and oversees base power operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

