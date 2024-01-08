U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Enrique Flores, 35th Civil Engineering Squadron
electrical systems noncommissioned officer in charge, explains Supervisory
Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) to Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter
Wing commander during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base,
Japan, Jan. 4, 2024. The SCADA systems are used for controlling, monitoring and analyzing industrial devices and processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 20:10
|Photo ID:
|8194885
|VIRIN:
|240104-F-TF852-1058
|Resolution:
|7103x4735
|Size:
|14.01 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through 35th Civil Engineering Squadron electrical systems, by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT