A photo illustration recognizing Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 11, 2024. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an American federal holiday celebrating the birthday of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., honoring his contributions to the struggle for racial equality. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 20:26 Photo ID: 8194859 VIRIN: 240111-F-QO603-1001 Resolution: 940x788 Size: 219.05 KB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan recognizes MLK Day 2024, by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.