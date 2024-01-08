Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan recognizes MLK Day 2024

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A photo illustration recognizing Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 11, 2024. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an American federal holiday celebrating the birthday of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., honoring his contributions to the struggle for racial equality. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    This work, Osan recognizes MLK Day 2024, by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MLK
    Civil Rights
    Justice
    Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    51st Fighter Wing

