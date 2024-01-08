Aerial image shows completed construction and revegetation work on the Lower American River Project Contract 2 along the American River between the J Street Bridge and Howe Ave. in Sacramento, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023. The site will be irrigated, maintained and monitored for performance.



This work is part of the American River Common Features 2016 project, which is a $1.5 billion collaborative effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, California’s Central Valley Flood Protection Board, California Department of Water Resources, and the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency to modernize Sacramento’s aging flood infrastructure for more than 500,000 people in the greater Sacramento region.



Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/American-River-Levees/



(Aerial imagery captured by J. Paul Bruton and Casey Young, remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 18:22 Photo ID: 8194835 VIRIN: 231221-A-A1419-1011 Resolution: 3840x2160 Size: 2.1 MB Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, American River Levees Project - Contract 2 [Image 10 of 10], by Joseph Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.