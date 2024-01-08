Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    American River Levees Project - Contract 2 [Image 7 of 10]

    American River Levees Project - Contract 2

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Joseph Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Aerial image shows completed construction and revegetation work on the Lower American River Project Contract 2 along the American River between the J Street Bridge and Howe Ave. in Sacramento, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023. The site will be irrigated, maintained and monitored for performance.

    This work is part of the American River Common Features 2016 project, which is a $1.5 billion collaborative effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, California’s Central Valley Flood Protection Board, California Department of Water Resources, and the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency to modernize Sacramento’s aging flood infrastructure for more than 500,000 people in the greater Sacramento region.

    Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/American-River-Levees/

    (Aerial imagery captured by J. Paul Bruton and Casey Young, remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 18:22
    Photo ID: 8194830
    VIRIN: 231221-A-A1419-1008
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American River Levees Project - Contract 2 [Image 10 of 10], by Joseph Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    American River Levees Project - Contract 2
    American River Levees Project - Contract 2
    American River Levees Project - Contract 2
    American River Levees Project - Contract 2
    American River Levees Project - Contract 2
    American River Levees Project - Contract 2
    American River Levees Project - Contract 2
    American River Levees Project - Contract 2
    American River Levees Project - Contract 2
    American River Levees Project - Contract 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT