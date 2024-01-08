Chief Machinist’s Mate Simms' Ashes Scattered at Utah Memorial

Family members of Chief Machinist’s Mate John Simms, a Pearl Harbor survivor, participate in an ash-scattering ceremony at the USS Utah Memorial on Ford Island, JBPHH. Simms’ remains joined the remains of more than 50 Sailors still aboard the USS Utah (AG 16) wreckage, which sank during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

Date Taken: 01.09.2024