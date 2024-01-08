Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Machinist’s Mate Simms' Ashes Scattered at Utah Memorial [Image 8 of 12]

    Chief Machinist’s Mate Simms' Ashes Scattered at Utah Memorial

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Sailors assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Honors and Ceremonial Guard participate in an ash-scattering ceremony, for Pearl Harbor survivor Chief Machinist’s Mate John Simms, at the USS Utah Memorial on Ford Island, JBPHH. Simms’ remains joined the remains of more than 50 Sailors still aboard the USS Utah (AG 16) wreckage, which sank during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Navy Photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 17:07
    Photo ID: 8194788
    VIRIN: 240109-N-KN989-1482
    Resolution: 7128x5091
    Size: 311.62 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Machinist’s Mate Simms' Ashes Scattered at Utah Memorial [Image 12 of 12], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Machinist’s Mate Simms' Ashes Scattered at Utah Memorial
    Chief Machinist’s Mate Simms' Ashes Scattered at Utah Memorial
    Chief Machinist’s Mate Simms' Ashes Scattered at Utah Memorial
    Chief Machinist’s Mate Simms' Ashes Scattered at Utah Memorial
    Chief Machinist’s Mate Simms' Ashes Scattered at Utah Memorial
    Chief Machinist’s Mate Simms' Ashes Scattered at Utah Memorial
    Chief Machinist’s Mate Simms' Ashes Scattered at Utah Memorial
    Chief Machinist’s Mate Simms' Ashes Scattered at Utah Memorial
    Chief Machinist’s Mate Simms' Ashes Scattered at Utah Memorial
    Chief Machinist’s Mate Simms' Ashes Scattered at Utah Memorial
    Chief Machinist’s Mate Simms' Ashes Scattered at Utah Memorial
    Chief Machinist’s Mate Simms' Ashes Scattered at Utah Memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    JBPHH
    USS Utah
    ash-scattering
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    John Simms

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT