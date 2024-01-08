Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Land Navigation [Image 5 of 5]

    Alpha Company Land Navigation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the land navigation course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 10, 2024. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 15:58
    Photo ID: 8194716
    VIRIN: 240110-M-WD009-1033
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.29 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
    This work, Alpha Company Land Navigation [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    boot camp
    recruit
    basic warrior training
    BWT
    ERR
    MCRDPI

