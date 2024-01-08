Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the land navigation course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 10, 2024. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 15:58 Photo ID: 8194714 VIRIN: 240110-M-WD009-1069 Resolution: 7946x5464 Size: 2.98 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company Land Navigation [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.