WASHINGTON (January 9, 2024) -- Chief of Naval Operations meets with industry leaders while visiting booths at the Surface Navy Association's 36th Annual National Symposium at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Washington D.C., Jan. 9. The symposium is a three-day conference that provides an opportunity for discussions on a broad range of professional and career issues for the surface Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 15:42 Photo ID: 8194698 VIRIN: 240109-N-UD469-1483 Resolution: 5878x3919 Size: 1.45 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO delivers attends Surface Navy Association National Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.