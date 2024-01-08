Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNO delivers remarks at Surface Navy Association National Symposium [Image 1 of 4]

    CNO delivers remarks at Surface Navy Association National Symposium

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Chief of Naval Operations

    WASHINGTON (January 9, 2024) -- Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti gives the keynote address at the Surface Navy Association's 36th Annual National Symposium at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Washington D.C., Jan. 9. The symposium is a three-day conference that provides an opportunity for discussions on a broad range of professional and career issues for the surface Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 15:42
    Photo ID: 8194697
    VIRIN: 240109-N-UD469-1229
    Resolution: 4689x3126
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO delivers remarks at Surface Navy Association National Symposium [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNO delivers remarks at Surface Navy Association National Symposium
    CNO delivers attends Surface Navy Association National Symposium
    CNO attends the Surface Navy Association National Symposium
    CNO attends the Surface Navy Association National Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Surface Navy Association
    SNA
    Franchetti

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT