CNO delivers remarks at Surface Navy Association National Symposium

WASHINGTON (January 9, 2024) -- Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti gives the keynote address at the Surface Navy Association's 36th Annual National Symposium at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Washington D.C., Jan. 9. The symposium is a three-day conference that provides an opportunity for discussions on a broad range of professional and career issues for the surface Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 15:42
|Photo ID:
|8194697
|VIRIN:
|240109-N-UD469-1229
|Resolution:
|4689x3126
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
