Faces of the 24th MEU: Lance Cpl. James Zannini

U.S Marine Corps Lance Cpl. James Zannini, an anti-tank missile gunner with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), poses for a photo during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) Exercise on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 10, 2024. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the MAGTF, and train towards being certified as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John Allen)

