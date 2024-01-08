Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of the 24th MEU: Lance Cpl. James Zannini

    FORT BARFOOT, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Allen 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S Marine Corps Lance Cpl. James Zannini, an anti-tank missile gunner with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), poses for a photo during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) Exercise on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 10, 2024. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the MAGTF, and train towards being certified as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John Allen)

    This work, Faces of the 24th MEU: Lance Cpl. James Zannini, by LCpl John Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    security
    USMC
    portrait
    24th MEU
    BLT 1/8
    RUT

