    CNO Franchetti Speaks at Women in the Navy Networking Breakfast at Surface Navy Association National Symposium

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael B Zingaro  

    Chief of Naval Operations

    WASHINGTON (January 10, 2024) -- Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti poses for a group photo with guests during a Women in the Navy Networking Breakfast at the Surface Navy Association's 36th Annual National Symposium at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Washington D.C., Jan. 10. The symposium is a three-day conference that provides an opportunity for discussions on a broad range of professional and career issues for the surface Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael B Zingaro/released)

    This work, CNO Franchetti Speaks at Women in the Navy Networking Breakfast at Surface Navy Association National Symposium [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

